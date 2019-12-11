Carey Mulligan Gets Revenge On ‘Nice Guys’ In The ‘Promising Young Woman’ Trailer

When the hype-machine for movies begins years in advance (Avatar 3, coming to a theater near you in 2023!), it’s refreshing to find a title that catches you off guard. That’s what happened to me this morning when I watched the intriguing trailer for Promising Young Woman, the directorial debut from Killing Eve writer and producer Emerald Fennell. The film stars the always-welcome Carey Mulligan as Cassie, who, after a “mysterious event” that disrupts her future, now spends her nights pretending like she’s “too drunk to stand” before allowing self-described nice guys — including Seth Cohen, Bo Burnham, and McLovin’ — to take her home. That’s when she punishes them before they do something heinous. “I wanted to be a doctor my whole life,” a revenge-minded Cassie says in the trailer above (that instrumental cover of “Toxic,” though) before pulling out a knife. “Lately, I’ve been feeling like I might want to get back into it.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

From visionary director Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) comes a delicious new take on revenge. Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman… until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be: she’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.

Promising Young Woman, which also stars Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Bo Burnham, Max Greenfield, Sam Richardson, and Laverne Cox, comes out on April 17, 2020.