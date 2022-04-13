Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu celebrated an important anniversary this week: Getting fired from his accounting job. Ten years ago, the Canadian Marvel hero got laid off from Deloitte after spending a significant amount of time and money trying to please his parents. Turns out, he couldn’t be more thankful to have gotten the axe.

In a lengthy Instagram post marking the momentous anniversary, which makes Liu “introspective” every year it comes around, the burgeoning actor thanked the people who fired him.

“To Paul Gibbon and the offices of Deloitte Toronto; sincerely, honestly, THANK YOU,” Liu wrote. “You did for me what I never had the courage to do myself; you destroyed a life that I was building for someone else, so that I could finally begin to build a life for me.”

After being fired, Liu dedicated himself to breaking into acting, taking whatever jobs he could get. The stars began to align when he was cast in the Canadian sitcom, Kim’s Convenience, which snowballed into his newfound fame in the MCU. But even if his career wasn’t a success, he still would’ve been thankful for leaving the accounting world behind:

“I know luck has played a substantial role in my successes but I am sure that if I hadn’t been cast in two life-changing roles, I’d still find purpose and meaning in the pursuit of success on my own terms. Not my parents’ definition – MINE. I don’t know who needs to hear this right now, but no amount of money is worth compromising your vision for yourself. The pursuit of a dream- YOUR dream- against all odds… that’s what life is all about.”

You can read Simu Liu’s full anniversary post below:

