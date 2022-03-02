Sonic The Hedgehog 2
Paramount Pictures
Movies

‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ Doesn’t Shy Away From Batman Vibes With A New ‘Blue Justice’ Trailer



With The Batman currently dominating the pop culture discourse, the latest promo for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is apparently going to borrow a little bit of the Dark Knight‘s mojo. In a new trailer titled “Blue Justice,” Sonic (Ben Schwartz) does his best gravelly-vigilante voice as the blue speedster prepares to dispatch with a gang of thugs terrorizing the streets. In a classic Batman maneuver, Sonic even poses on the top of a building where the moon would highlight his superheroic pose if he wasn’t coughing so much from trying to sound like Christian Bale. Realizing dark and gritty isn’t his thing, Sonic sticks to what he does best: going fast as heck and thwarting the schemes of the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

You can check out the new “Blue Justice” spot below:

However, that was only the start of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 leaning into the Batman hype. Schwartz got in on the action by retweeting the new Blue Justice poster while putting a spin on a classic line from 2008’s The Dark Knight.

“Because he’s the hero Green Hills deserves and the one it needs right now,” Schwartz tweeted along with the poster that warns people not to use the “hedgehog-symbol” like a beeper.

The sequel, which stars Idris Elba as the (totally not sexy) voice of Sonic’s classic sidekick Knuckles, speeds into theaters on April 8.

(Via Sonic the Hedgehog on Twitter)

