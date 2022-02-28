Somewhere out there, I imagine, is someone who hasn’t seen a movie in a theater since Sonic the Hedgehog in February 2020. Spider-Man: No Way Home couldn’t get them back to an AMC; neither could the promise of Ludacris and Tyrese flying a car through space. But they were there for Sonic the Hedgehog, and they’ll be there for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which added Idris Elba to the cast as Knuckles. Colleen O’Shaughnessey, who voices Sonic’s adorable flying sidekick Tails, is also on board for the sequel to the rare decent video game movie, but you wouldn’t know it looking at the original poster.

Sonic fans did not take kindly to O’Shaughnessey, who’s also the voice of Tails in the video games, being left off the cast list. But she, along with actress Tika Sumpter (Maddie Wachowski), were added to an updated poster following an outcry.

The original version of the Sonic 2 poster featured the names of James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, and Jim Carrey. Many fans took issue with the fact that while Schwartz and Elba were named on the poster, O’Shaughnessey’s name was excluded, despite her voicing another main character in the form of Miles “Tails” Prower… Similarly, Sumpter went unnamed on the original Sonic 2 poster, despite it featuring her character, Maddie Wachowski. Much to the delight of social media, however, the revised Sonic 2 poster names Marsden, Schwartz, Sumpter, O’Shaughnessey, Elba, and Carrey, in that order.

At least they got the teeth right this time.

They actually edited the 'Sonic The Hedgehog 2' main movie poster adding Tika Sumpter and Colleen Shaughnessey. 👀 pic.twitter.com/sDE9ZuSyke — JOLLY J✨ (@DynamoSuperX) February 25, 2022

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 comes out on April 8.

