You may not want to watch the teaser trailer for Soul at work. It’s not full of nudity or violent (it’s a Pixar movie, after all), but if you’re stuck in a dead-end job that you hate… not like me, someone who loves what he does, especially if my editor is reading this… it might inspire you to do something drastic, like shove the computer monitor off your desk and storm out of the office. Or maybe that’s for the best, because as the teaser says, “We only have a short time on this planet… Don’t waste your time on the junk of life.”

Directed by Pixar’s existentialist Pete Docter (Monsters, Inc., Up, Inside Out), Soul follows Joe Gardner, a middle-school band teacher whose true passion is playing jazz. But just when it seems like his dream might come true, “a single unexpected step sends him to a fantastical place where he’s is forced to think again about what it truly means to have soul,” the official plot synopsis reads. “That’s where he meets and ultimately teams up with 22, a soul who doesn’t think life on Earth is all it’s cracked up to be.” Same.

Soul, which features the voice talents of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, and Daveed Diggs, opens on June 19, 2020.