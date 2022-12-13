If Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse isn’t the best comic book movie of all-time, it’s at least the best comic book movie of the 2010s. A sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, was supposed to be released earlier this year, but production was delayed due to the pandemic. It’s coming out next year, though, and today, Sony Pictures Animation released the first full-length trailer for the Miles Morales-focused film (as opposed to that other Spider-Man movie). You will not be surprised to learn that it looks great.

You can watch the teaser trailer above. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, starring Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson as Peter Parker, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara (Spider-Man 2099), Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, Luna Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew (Spider-Woman), Jason Schwartzman as The Spot, and Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart “Hobie” Brown (Spider-Punk), opens on June 2, 2023.