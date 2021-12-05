There’s a lot of Spider-Men these days! As of this writing, we’re less than two weeks from Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third in the Tom Holland iteration, which finds our Queens hero running afoul of the multi-verse. Speaking of, one of the other Spider-Men, Miles Morales, is gearing up for another animated hoe-down, as witness the first look at the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

It’s called Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), and the ad is not so much a trailer as a long scene followed by some web-slinging action. Morales (Shameik Moore) is awoken in his Brooklyn home by Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld), who wants him to come out and play. He’s grounded, he says, but surely parental rules can’t keep a bona fide superhero indoors.

Released three winters ago to acclaim and even an Oscar, Into the Spider-Verse expanded the franchise’s scope, introducing a number of very different Spider-folks, among them a 1930s-style version voiced by Nicolas Cage and even a pig. (And it was originally supposed to have even more.) It was very much a movie by producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller (21 Jump Street, The Lego Movie), clever and witty and dynamic.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) will hit theaters on October 7, 2022. You can watch the first look above.