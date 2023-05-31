Ever since Miles Morales made his comic debut in 2011, fans have been hoping (and begging and waiting) for a live-action Spider-Man movie featuring him as the titular arachnid superhero. Peter Parker already has three separate sagas about him, so it’s only fair for Miles to step up. No offense to Tom Holland, though.

With the highly-anticipated premiere of the latest animated feature Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, it seems like producer Amy Pascal is ready for the world to see Miles in a movie of his own. When asked if a live-action movie would be in the works, Pascal told Variety, “You’ll see all of it. It’s all happening.” That’s the closest thing we will get to a “yes” at this point, but it works!

Not only will fans finally get a live-action Miles Morales movie that has been teased for so long, but Hailee Steinfeld is also ready to take on her own Gwen Stacy movie. “This is like my dream job, sign me up over and over again,” the actress told Variety. “I got to be comfortable! And it’s a dream to be in a space that feels so comfortable but also creative and free and just exciting to be a part of.” Now that Steinfeld is on board, producer Avi Arad said that a Spider-Woman film could be coming “sooner than you expect.”

As for the less-promising news, Pascal also confirmed that Holland’s Spider-Man will return for another round of superhero fun, but the production has been halted due to the WGA strike. “Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are,” she confirmed. “We’re in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”

Even though the next Holland-led film might be a ways away, fans can expect the next installment in the Spider-Verse saga to hit theaters next year, so there will be plenty of Spidey content to come. Sorry if you are arachnophobic.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 2nd.

(Via Variety)