As Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to be a box-office juggernaut, and just an all-around awesome movie, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and Sony producer Amy Pascal sat down for an interview where they walked through pulling off the film’s impressive feats and completing the trilogy that they started with 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

However, there was one trick they couldn’t pull off: Stopping their leads from falling in love, again. According to Pascal, she tried to warn Tom Holland and Zendaya about not dating, but like with the previous two Spider-Men and their respective love interests, the advice didn’t stick. Via The New York Times:

Tobey and Kirsten. Emma and Andrew. Tom and Zendaya. Why do all your lead actors end up falling for each other in real life? It can’t just be the spandex. PASCAL I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture. Don’t go there — just don’t. Try not to. I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me.

While Holland and Zendaya have gone to great lengths to keep their relationship status private, Holland seemingly tipped his hand back in September when he sent Zendaya a birthday message on Instagram. However, the Spider-Man actor has been adamant about not confirming their relationship, and he explained why in the lead-up to No Way Home‘s release.

“I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,” Holland recently told GQ. “This isn’t my story; it’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”

(Via The New York Times)