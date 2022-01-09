There’s been a massive uptick in COVID cases over the last month, thanks to the new, more highly transmissible Omicron variant. And yet that hasn’t stopped people from flocking to the movies, or at least one of them: Spider-Man: No Way Home. (Sing 2, mind you, has also raked in a mint.) The threequel in the Tom Holland iteration of the franchise, with its real-life paramour stars, has been breaking box office records since it dropped in mid-December, right as cases skyrocketed. On its fourth weekend, it surpassed the domestic haul of what was for many years the highest grossing movie in film history (not adjusted for inflation).

As per Deadline, No Way Home grossed another $33 million, handily trouncing the all-ladies action movie The 355, which tanked at a mere $4.8 million. That brings its total domestic cume to $668, and that puts it just ahead of Titanic, the James Cameron epic that once upon a time grossed a jaw-dropping $659.3 million. It was the biggest money-maker in movie history, at least until it was unseated 12 years later by another Cameron blockbuster, Avatar.

Given that No Way Home is still going strong, it’s only a matter of time — days, really — until it soars past another Tom Holland movie: Avengers: Infinity War, which grossed $678.7 million back in 2018.

Keep in mind, none of this is adjusted for inflation, and what Titanic grossed some 25 years ago would today be north of $1 billion. It’s also only taking in domestic grosses. Indeed, globally, No Way Home has amassed a combined $1.5 billion, which is still shy of the $2 billion Infinity War grossed. And Titanic? It grossed $2.2 billion globally, and adjusted for inflation that’s $3.8 billion. So Spidey still has a ways to go.

(Via Deadline)