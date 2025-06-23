Getting extended applause at Cannes is a good sign for a movie, so Splitsville is off to a strong start ahead of its wide release: At the festival last month, the Dakota Johnson-starring movie enjoyed a six-minute ovation, as Variety notes.

The movie is the second from writer/director/producer/star Michael Angelo Covino, following his 2019 debut The Climb; His co-star, co-writer, and co-producer from that movie, Kyle Marvin, is back on board in the same roles for Splitsville, too.

As the film’s release nears, read on to learn everything you need to know about the movie before lining up at the theater.