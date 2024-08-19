It was rumored last week that Dakota Johnson and Coldplay leader Chris Martin had called off their engagement and had broken up. Those reports were quickly refuted, though, and now Johnson herself seems to have quietly chimed in.

As E! notes, Johnson was spotted out in Malibu, California on August 16 (alongside Blake Lee and Jeremy Allen White). In a paparazzi photo, she appears to pretty intentionally be flashing an emerald ring on her ring finger, seemingly the same ring that sparked engagement rumors in 2020.

An August 16 report from The Daily Mail claimed Martin and Johnson “have called off their engagement and split for good after drifting apart,” and that Martin had “now accepted the relationship is over — and it’s best to move on.” The publication also said that Johnson “was pictured last weekend without her emerald engagement ring as she walked her dog in Malibu where she used to live with the Coldplay frontman.”

Hours after that, TMZ refuted the report, writing, “Dakota Johnson and her fiancé Chris Martin are still rocking it despite the buzz they broke up over clashing schedules … which TMZ has confirmed is nothing but a false alarm. A rep for Dakota confirms to TMZ … their breakup is not true — the couple remains happily together.” They added, “A source tells TMZ Dakota was right there cheering on Chris at Coldplay’s Helsinki show just 2 weeks ago — and to top it off, the band’s new video for ‘feelslikeimfallinginlove’ released around the same time was produced by Dakota’s own TeaTime Pictures.”