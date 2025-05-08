What a dilemma.

Past Lives director Celine Song and A24‘s cinematic relationship continues with Materialists, a movie that is described in very simple terms: “A young, ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex.” The trailer does not deviate from that premise, but it might make you scratch your head on how, exactly, three of the most appealing Hollywood faces could exist in the same room together.

Celine Song also wrote the script that evokes moviegoing memories of the classic New York-set romantic stories. In doing so, we learn that Dakota Johnson’s matchmaker doesn’t fret over “a couple inches” but does find herself torn between Chris Evans’ working class ex-flame and Pedro Pascal’s dashing and ridiculously wealthy alternative option.

As with Past Lives, Song drew from her own personal experiences, in this case her six months as a matchmaker to help people looking for their ideal mate. This was an unflinchingly “mathematical” job, as Song told TIME:

“They listed their requirements for height, income, age, and, yes, race. “All of the men would say ‘fit.’ What they meant was 20 BMI, just one level above underweight… The women wanted someone who was 6′ tall. My joke was, that person is going to be 5’7″ by the time you’re 90. And what is the goal of marriage if not to grow old together? All these numbers have nothing to do with that.”

Song added of her clients, “I knew more than their therapists because they were willing to tell me their hearts’ desires in a way that was so frank and objective.” One end result happens to be this movie, which you gotta admit looks irresistible (albeit possibly predictable).

FYI, “Material Girl” by Phlotilla is largely doing the musical honors here after the previous trailer introduced a new Japanese Breakfast song.

Materialists arrives in theaters on June 13.