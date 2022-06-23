Today in We Didn’t Need This, But Sure, Fine: Deadline reports that Robert Rodriguez’s remake of his classic 2001 kids’ film Spy Kids for Netflix has landed its leads in Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi.

Rodriguez will write, direct and produce the next film, which will introduce a new family of spies. The original Spy Kids film followed the Cortez family. It starred Antonio Banderas, Car Gugino, Alexa PenaVega, Daryl Sabara, Alan Cumming, Danny Trejo, and Thumb Thumbs. In the original film, two kids become super spies in an attempt to save their ex-spy parents from an evil mastermind.

In place of the iconic original cast are Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi, whom we can probably assume are playing the spy parents. Rodriguez was the star of The CW’s telenovela Jane the Virgin (2014-2019) and has appeared in films including Netflix’s Something Great, and Annihilation. Levi played Chuck on the NBC series Chuck (2007-2012) and is currently the star of DC’s Shazam! film series. The film’s sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, is scheduled to be released in December 2022.

Per Deadline, the Spy Kids reboot is “set after the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, leading them to become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.”

We didn’t need it but we’ll take it.

(Via Deadline)