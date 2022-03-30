Robert Rodriguez Has A ‘Spy Kids’ Reboot In The Works At Netflix

It’s time to dust off those Spy Glasses that came in your McDonald’s happy meal in 2002. On the anniversary of the first Spy Kids movie, Netflix has announced that director Robert Rodriguez has another Spy Kids title in the works, in partnership with production company Skydance and Spyglass Entertainment. Rumors of a revival have circulated for several years.

The first three movies in the franchise came out between 2001-2003, featuring the Cortez family and their various top-secret adventures. Rodriguez will write, direct, and produce a “reimagining of the beloved franchise and introduce the world to a new family of spies.” So, probably not the Cortez family, but maybe they will make a cameo? Or maybe Elijah Wood will be interested in returning as The Guy.

Spy Kids was released March 30, 2001 So the 21st anniversary of the beloved action comedy feels like the perfect time to reveal that Robert @Rodriguez will write, direct, and produce a reimagining of the beloved franchise and introduce the world to a new family of spies. pic.twitter.com/nGvDC0XyBy — Netflix (@netflix) March 30, 2022

No cast has been announced at the moment. The original trilogy starred Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Daryl Sabara and Alexa PenaVega. A fourth film was released in 2011, starring Jessica Alba and Joel McHale, with Sabara and PenaVega reprising their original roles.

In 2020, Rodriguez wrote and directed We Can Be Heroes, a family film based on 2005’s Sharkboy and Lava Girl, also from Rodriguez. The film became a success, which is what prompted the latest revival of Spy Kids. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger will produce for Skydance, while Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre will executive produce the film.