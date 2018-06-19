Gina Rodriguez Is Using Her Emmys Campaign Money To Send A Student To College

06.19.18

Gina Rodriguez is a Golden Globe-winning actress. The Jane the Virgin star doesn’t need any more awards (although she would deserve them all), and she especially doesn’t need a shockingly pricey “For Your Consideration” campaign. How expensive? Enough to pay for a student to attend Princeton University for four years, apparently. Instead of using her “allotted FYC spend from CBS TV Studios” towards an Emmys campaign, Rodriguez is putting the money — which she says is an “insane amount” — towards a scholarship for an undocumented high school student, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Our show has always jumped at any opportunity to help me do something for the Latinx community,” said Rodriguez. “So I asked my showrunner, Jennie [Snyder Urman], if we could do something different with the money this year.” She continued, “It’s taboo to talk about the money being spent, but it’s the reality. I think sharing this might inspire other people to do something similar. You can desire recognition and, at the same time, decide to not play in the confines of the game as it’s set up.” Rodriguez is working with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Los Angeles for scholarship candidates.

To date, Jane the Virgin has been nominated for two Emmys: Outstanding Narrator in 2015 and… Outstanding Narrator in 2016. Your move, Latin Lover Narrator.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

