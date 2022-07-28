“I’m Luke Skywalker, I’m here to steal your rubber frog.”

Over the past month, Mark Hamill has been tweeting the props he “permanently borrowed” from the sets of various Star Wars movies. When asked what’s the “most valuable” Star Wars-related thing he’s in possession of, the actor wrote, “My boots from the very 1st film. Don’t know their value because I’d never sell them.”

His five-robot-fingered discounts didn’t end there.

Hamill also kept the “Stormtrooper helmet I wore rescuing the Princess” and an “Imperial Death Star Employee’s cap” from A New Hope, and “1 pair #3PO hands” and “1 pair #3PO feet” (for his son, Nathan) and “1 prop rubber frog” from Return of the Jedi. He doesn’t have anything from The Empire Strikes Back, besides memories of a fractured nose, or any of the sequel movies, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker. I get why Hamill wouldn’t want anything from Episode IX, but he should have at least kept a porg. Those round boys go for big money on the black market.

You can see Hamill’s illicit swag below:

More things I kept from #SW: -Stormtrooper helmet I wore rescuing the Princess#I_CantSeeAThingInThisHelmet😵‍💫

1/4 pic.twitter.com/zuUKeqhQK1 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 22, 2022

More things I kept from #SW_ROTJ: 1 prop rubber frog 🐸#JabbaSnacks

3/4 pic.twitter.com/F0pQT1ikKs — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 25, 2022

Another thing I kept from #SW: 1 Imperial Death Star Employee's cap#OneSizeFitsAll 4/4-end (or IS it?) pic.twitter.com/Ah6D544d1s — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 26, 2022

Hamill will soon appear in Netflix’s The Sandman as Merv Pumpkinhead, who, you guessed it, has a pumpkin for a head. How difficult is it to smuggle a pumpkin through security? Asking for a… friend.

