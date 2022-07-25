After nearly 30 years in development hell, the TV show adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s hit comic book series The Sandman is finally coming to life on Netflix.

The 10-episode season will follow Dream, the titular Sandman, as he battles good and evil in the hypnotic Dreamworld, where nothing is as it seems, and the dream world and waking world are slowly blending together, which is not an ideal way to live. Dream must travel across different worlds in order to restore balance, and he meets a wide range of characters along the way.

Tom Sturridge stars as Dream, while Gwendoline Christie stars as a charming Lucifer, the ruler of Hell. Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Jenna Coleman, and Sanjeev Bhaskar also star. Oh, and Mark Hamill voices a man with a pumpkin for a head, so you know there will be some great bits about that. Patton Oswalt also lends his voice.

As per the official description:

There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he’s made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way.

Dreams don’t die, but they sure can kill you! The Sandman hits Netflix on August 5th. Check out the trailer above.