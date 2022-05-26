Warning: this Star Wars battle contains zero Ewoks. A Star Wars superfan (not confirmed but assumed given the context) made a short film depicting a battle to defeat the Empire that was not seen in 1983’s Return of the Jedi. The short film shows X-Wings for the Rebellion battling to defeat the Empire over the city-planet Coruscant. The animated short film, which takes place after the Rebellion defeats the Empire at Endor as seen in Return of the Jedi, was directed by Star Wars superfan and X-Wing fanatic Christopher Parks who shared the film on YouTube account NobleEngine.

The filmmaker described the project in the YouTube description: