Warning: this Star Wars battle contains zero Ewoks. A Star Wars superfan (not confirmed but assumed given the context) made a short film depicting a battle to defeat the Empire that was not seen in 1983’s Return of the Jedi. The short film shows X-Wings for the Rebellion battling to defeat the Empire over the city-planet Coruscant. The animated short film, which takes place after the Rebellion defeats the Empire at Endor as seen in Return of the Jedi, was directed by Star Wars superfan and X-Wing fanatic Christopher Parks who shared the film on YouTube account NobleEngine.
The filmmaker described the project in the YouTube description:
This is a passion project of about 4 years in the making. I was a big fan of the X-Wing PC games as a kid and also really enjoyed Michael Stackpole’s X-Wing book series. I’ve always had an interest in those New Republic adventures which is chiefly why I decided to make this short. I hope you all like it!
The primary software and workflow consisted of an animation pipeline in Blender that would be exported and rendered in Houdini using the GPU renderer Redshift. Final compositing was finished in After Effects.
Apart from a few kitbash sets, all assets were modeled and textured (Substance Painter) from scratch since the making of the spaceships is part of the fun.