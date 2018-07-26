Ryan Reynolds Is Working On A ‘Home Alone’ Riff Called ‘Stoned Alone’

Fox

It’s the natural evolution of any successful movie franchise: there’s the original, the sequel, the third film with an entirely new cast, the two-made-for-television specials, and finally, the stoner riff. Okay, technically, Stoned Alone isn’t part of the Home Alone cinematic universe, but it’s where the series might have gone if it hadn’t mercifully ended in 2012 with Home Alone: The Holiday Heist.

Also, Kevin McCallister is a millennial pothead now.

Stoned Alone is reminiscent of that hallowed comedy classic. It centers around a twenty-something weed growing loser who misses the plane for his holiday ski trip. He makes the best of things by getting high. Paranoia sets in and he believes he hears someone break into his house. Turns out thieves have broken in. Fully stoned and fueled by paranoia, he tries to thwart the thieves and defend his castle. (Via)

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is attached as a producer, with a script from Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider. Augustine Frizzell, whose feature-length directorial debut Never Goin’ Back comes out next month, will direct. I can’t wait to see what kind of wacky hijinks not-Kevin McCallister gets himself into and whether his weed strain will be called the Wet Bandits or Buzz’s Girlfriend.

The Pizza Underground can do the soundtrack.

(Via Deadline)