The next time you want a pleasant conversation among friends to turn into pure chaos, ask the following question: who is the most huggable superhero? You will get a wide variety of answers. Some people (freaks) might say Batman; others, King Shark. Maybe it’s Spider-Man, or Wonder Woman, or Mister Fantastic, or the Beast, who appears on this list of the 10 most furry superheroes. Good enough for me. One of the superheroes who will not be in the conversation is that steel-beam of emotion known as Superman.

Unless you’re friends with James Gunn.

When asked by Variety at the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premiere about what he’s looking for in a Man of Steel, the Superman: Legacy director replied, “The next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity that Superman has but he’s also an alien” Gunn needs his Superman, and whoever plays him, to be “somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has and be somebody who you want to give a hug.”

Superman is neither comforting nor fuzzy. Therefore, I have never considered wanting to hug him. Probably because I’m worried he’ll squeeze too hard and, oops, pop go my eyeballs. It’s a concern of mine.

