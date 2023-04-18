James Gunn must be one of the busiest people in Hollywood. As he prepares for the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the writer / director / DC overlord is also beginning production on Superman: Legacy.

“I’m honored to be a part of the legacy,” Gunn tweeted, along with a photo of the script (written by Gunn). “And what better day than #SupermanAnniversary Day to dive fully into early pre-production on #SupermanLegacy? Costumes, production design, and more now up and running.”

It’s not unusual for pre-production to kick off without a cast in place, but it’s worth noting that Gunn’s Superman movie hasn’t cast anyone to play Superman. At least not publicly. We know Henry Cavill won’t be slipping into the Man of Steel costume again, but there are plenty of other options: Chris Pratt, Chris Pratt doing the Mario voice, Chris Pratt as his character in Jurassic World that I definitely know the name of. Yup, endless choices.

As previously announced, Superman: Legacy “tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.” The movie comes out on July 11, 2025.