Fresh off her fan-fronted Emmy campaign, Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney is diving into a new project, this time alongside multitalented pop star Halsey and Red Rocket’s Simon Rex.

National Anthem will be the directorial debut from Tony Tost, a writer and poet. Native American activist Marcus RedThunder serves as a consultant on the film, which will follow the ensemble cast as they hunt for a valuable rare Lakota Native American Ghost Shirt, each for various reasons. The film will be shot on location in New Mexico, and produced by Bron Studios, most recently known for House Of Gucci. Also starring in the film will be Cobra Kai’s Paul Walter Hauser, Toby Huss, Gavin Maddox Bergman, and Harriet Sansom Harris.

Tost told Deadline, “I am truly honored to have the opportunity to bring National Anthem to life on film, and to work with Page Fifty-Four Pictures, Bron Studios and this incredible cast,” says Tost. “I’m especially thrilled to be bringing to the screen a vision of modern rural America that pays tribute to the myths of the West while also radically reinventing them.”

This is slated to be Halsey’s acting debut, though the singer has been attached to various projects over the years, including a TV show with Sydney Sweeney. In 2020, it was announced that the two would star alongside each other in The Players Table based on the bestselling YA novel They Wish They Were Us. No updates on that project have been announced at the moment.