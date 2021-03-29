Via Warner Bros.
Movies

James Gunn Has Explained Why King Shark’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ Design Differs From The Comics And How He Got Stallone For The Role

by:

After Warner Bros. finally unveiled the long awaited Red Band trailer for The Suicide Squad, fans immediately fell in love with King Shark, who was later revealed to be voiced by Sylvester Stallone. However, DC Comics fans couldn’t help but notice that King Shark differs from his comic book origins, for which he’s typically a hammerhead shark. So as he often does, director James Gunn took the time to walk curious fans through his design process for the character. According to Gunn, they actually did try to emulate King Shark’s hammerhead look, but some things just look better on a comic book page than they do on camera. Via Twitter:

“I did tests with the hammerhead design, which I love & originally thought I’d use. But having eyes on the sides far apart made it incredibly awkward shooting interactions with other people. You couldn’t really see him looking at the other person & the shots tended to be too wide. But I was insistent on the dad-bod from the beginning as I didn’t think King Shark would have such mammalian body structure.”

As for how Gunn got Stallone to voice the role, it didn’t take a whole of convincing:

“I wrote this role for you in The Suicide Squad. It won’t take too much of your time.”
“Oh yeah?”
“Yeah. It’s a big, kinda chubby, human-eating shark.”
Laughs. “Anything for you, brother.”

You can check out the rest of the thread below. Gunn also explains why it’s pure coincidence why King Shark’s look matches the design for the Harley Quinn animated series. According to Gunn, The Suicide Squad was shooting a full year before Harley made her debut on the show, which began on the now-defunct DC Universe streaming service and has since moved to HBO Max.

(Via James Gunn on Twitter)

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now
by: Twitter
×