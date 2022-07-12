Since taking over the Thor wing of the MCU with the threequel Ragnarok, Taika Waititi has taken it in some unusual directions. Suddenly Chris Hemsworth’s bellowing he-man was a lot funnier, for one thing. The latest, Love and Thunder, often shows only the faintest interest in being a standard Marvel movie, more interested in Taylor Swift references than hammer time. That’s gotten it some mixed reviews, but it made so much money over the weekend that there’s every possibility the very, very busy Waititi is back for round three. But if he does, things may be even more different.

In an interview with Insider, Waititi discusses potentially coming back for the fifth Thor. “I would definitely do one, but only if Chris did it,” he say. He also had some stipulations. “But it would need to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it. Like what would be the new take? The battles and all the fighting is fine, but I would want something that feels unexpected when it comes to the story. Like making just a $5 million movie with no fighting at all, just Thor on a road trip. Like Nebraska.”

A black-and-white dramedy where Thor resurrects a crabby Odin and they drive around the Midwest? Why not! You could even bring Nebraska supporting player Bob Odenkirk into the MCU. There should be more low-budgeted, weirdo Marvel spinoffs, like that time Kirsten Dunst floated the idea of a freaky horror movie where her version of Spider-Man’s Mary Jane is freaking out because she’s impregnated with spider DNA. In fact, that one should still be made.

