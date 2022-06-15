Since purchasing Star Wars from George Lucas for billions — which he’s since spent in part on saving film history — Disney has, you could argue, played it safe. They made a new trilogy, the first of which was kind of a remake of the original Star Wars. They’ve done spin-offs and prequels and movies and shows filling in gaps in the main established “Skywalker Saga.” But that might change with that mysterious film in the works from Taika Waititi.

The very busy Oscar-winning filmmaker (and delightful actor) has been tasked with making what will be the first Star Wars film since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, and though it’s allegedly arriving sooner than you might think, there’s one hitch: The general public still doesn’t know much about it. Waititi recently talked to Total Film, and while he’s still very, very vague, he’s specific about one thing: It will venture to as-yet-discovered country in that vast galaxy from a long time ago.

“Look, I think for the Star Wars universe to expand, it has to expand,” he said. “I don’t think that I’m any use in the Star Wars universe making a film where everyone’s like, ‘Oh great, well that’s the blueprints to the Millennium Falcon, ah that’s Chewbacca’s grandmother.’ That all stands alone.”

And so the director of the forthcoming Thor: Love and Thunder plans to go far afield. “I would like to take something new and create some new characters and just expand the world,” he said, “otherwise it feels like it’s a very small story.”

Star Wars has been back in the news, with one more episode left of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which catches up with Ewan McGregor’s iteration of the Jedi master, well after the events of Revenge of the Sith. Meanwhile, the hot debate over The Last Jedi, the second in the third trilogy, recently started anew, all thanks to the film’s own director, Rian Johnson.

(Via Total Film)