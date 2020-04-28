Thanks to the ongoing pandemic shutting down film productions and basically the entire movie theater business as we know it, Marvel has been forced to push back the release dates for virtually all of its upcoming films including Thor: Love and Thunder, the highly anticipated sequel to Thor: Ragnarok.

But on the bright side, director Taika Waititi is actually a huge fan of the delay, particularly the rare, yet much needed opportunity that a lot of movies could use. In an interview with Total Film (via Heroic Hollywood), Waititi practically relishes the chance to make Love and Thunder even better while opining on how far too many films are rushed into production before scripts are even finished.

There are a few positive things I can take away [from the Covid-19 crisis]. One of them is that a lot of these films, and films in general, are rushed, or you don’t have as much time as you’d want to have on the script and things like that. We’re still writing Love And Thunder, and I think it’s good to just keep writing, and then you know, we’ll have a really, really good script. And with writing, especially, you should use as much of that time as possible to get your story right, because you never really get it later on. Film is an industry where you’re always complaining about not having enough time. I think, right now, we’ve given ourselves a huge amount of time to work on all sort of things, so we may as well use it.

One of the things Waititi won’t be working on, however, is whether to keep Thor’s more rotund “Lebowski Thor” look from Avengers: Endgame. The director recently revealed in an Instagram Live video that he feels like that gag is “done,” so Marvel fans can presumably look forward to a more ripped and shredded Chris Hemsworth when he returns as Thor in February 2022.

