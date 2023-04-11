A24 has released some of the best horror movies of the past 10 years. Hereditary, Green Room, X, The Witch, Midsommar. But it’s Talk to Me that has the “scariest A24 trailer ever, hands down.” It’s not only a good pun, as you’ll see if you watch the haunting trailer above. It might also be accurate.

Directed by Danny and Michael Philippou (of the RackaRacka YouTube channel), Talk to Me is about a group of friends who discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, and “become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces,” according to the official plot synopsis. I don’t know why the dog gets put into the hallway when the cool teens are messing with the creepy hand, but I don’t like it.

When asked by the Moveable Fest where the idea for the hand came from, Michael replied, “The film’s all about connections, real and false, and so [main character] Mia is rejecting the genuine connections and attracted to these false connections and the hand is a physical representation of that. It’s all about touch – that’s why there’s a lot of that in the movie.”

Talk to Me, which stars Sophie Wilde (who appears to give an Anya Taylor-Joy-in-The Witch-level breakout performance), Miranda Otto, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, Zoe Terakes, and Chris Alosio, hits theaters on July 28.