For the last few weeks, a genuine word-of-mouth hit has been popping up on the Dwayne Johnson-dominated box office charts. It’s called Terrifier 2. It’s a sequel to a 2016 film that achieved cult status but is not widely known. It runs 138 minutes. (For perspective, that’s eight minutes shorter than Goodfellas.) And yet it’s managed to click with enough people it’s already made over 30 times its budget. But why stop with money? Why not submit it for Oscar consideration.

Well, that’s what they’ve done. As per Variety, Bloody Disgusting — the horror news site-turned-film studio — decided to take their emphatically gory new movie and ensured that it would be sent to voters at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. You know, as a bit.

“No, it will never actually happen,” wrote Bloody Disgusting. “Yes, it’s a total goof. But you know what? The thought of having members of the Academy endure an extreme unrated horror movie that they would otherwise consider beneath them? That’s just too hilarious of an opportunity to pass up.”

It may be a joke, but they’re taking it semi-seriously. Bloody Disgusting is calling on fans to advocate for accolades on social media, using the hashtag #OscarsForArt. That refers to its nefarious anti-hero, Art the Clown, who unleashes his bloody fury on a small down on Halloween night.

Considering the Oscars telecast need a win, surely it couldn’t hurt to throw some love to David Howard Thompson. It’ll be a nice honor, especially as he’ll soon be seen playing Not Exactly the Grinch in a horror parody called The Mean One — a film that would make for a good double with the horror take on Winnie-the-Pooh.

