In January 2022, Winnie the Pooh and the wonderful story of a cute little bear and his pals entered the public domain. The bear and his iconic bright red shirt has historically been most heavily associated with The Walt Disney Company, but the original story is now open to all different creators and director who can make any type of Pooh-related drama they wish (except Tigger. He still belongs to Mickey Mouse).

But, instead of a fun CGI reboot, or a quirky stop motion feature, Pooh is getting the horror movie treatment. And today we have the first trailer, complete with blood and, you guessed it, honey.

Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey follows Pooh and Piglet as they go on a rampage after being abandoned by their beloved owner, Christopher Robin, who is now a full-grown adult who is about to get married. They begin to stalk a group of friends who are staying just outside the hundred-acre wood for a getaway that turns deadly.

Earlier this year, director Ryhs Waterfield said that it’s not the Pooh and Piglet you’ve come to know and love: the duo has become vicious versions of themselves after Christopher left them, “Because they’ve had to fend for themselves so much, they’ve essentially become feral,” Waterfield explained. “So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey.” Who would win in a fight? Pooh or The Predator?

The moral of this story? Never get married and abandon your imaginary animal friends.

Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey does not have a release date at this time…unfortunately.