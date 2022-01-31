Last Halloween, I wrote about the pros and cons of watching every movie in a long-running horror series. The post was inspired by a marathon of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise, from 1974’s classic The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (“Back in my day, chain saw was two words…”) to the 2017 prequel Leatherface. It was a forgettable finale to a classic franchise (although one with more cons than pros), so hopefully 2022’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre gives everyone’s favorite misunderstood skin-wearing monster a better sendoff… at least until the inevitable next movie in the series.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre takes place decades after the events of the The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and has Leatherface getting “canceled” for his head-bashing ways (he’ll tell his side of the story on The Joe Rogan Experience by the end of the week). It also brings back Sally, the blood-covered survivor from the original film, although she’s now played by Olwen Fouéré (the original actress, Marilyn Burns, passed away in 2014). The rest of the cast includes Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher (Kayla from Eighth Grade!), Mark Burnham, Jacob Latimore, Moe Dunford, Alice Krige, Jessica Allain, and Nell Hudson.

You can watch the trailer above. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre was directed by David Blue Garcia with a screenplay from Chris Thomas Devlin, based on an original story co-written by Fede Álvarez and Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe, Evil Dead). It hits Netflix on February 18.