Earlier this month, anti-skirt activist and director Sean Penn was under fire for saying some weird things. Penn told i News that he thinks men in America are “wildly feminized” in a string of strange, off-topic comments. “I don’t think that being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women is anything to do with masculinity, or ever did. But I don’t think that [in order] to be fair to women, we should become them.”

In an interview with The Independent, Penn was asked to clarify his comments, maybe in an effort to have him clear the air. Instead, he doubled down, stating that “men have, in my view, become quite feminized. I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them. There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt.” Questionable.

These comments didn’t sit right with Westworld actress Thandiwe Newton, who went off on Twitter over Penn’s comments. She, very eloquently, called Penn a “jibbering fool.”

.⁦@SeanPenn⁩ 🤣🤣🤣 Dude what are you SAY-ING?? Like for REAL? You’re a jibbering FOOL. MF you used to be sexy but now you’re just tragic 😤 Men for Becoming 'Feminized' – Variety https://t.co/MXKD474ihJ — Thandiwe Newton (@ThandiweNewton) January 30, 2022

She added, “In front of your DAUGHTER!? That poor little mite. Thank God her Mum’s so dope. Please stop ruining the brilliance of #LicoricePizza with this nonsense.”

Newton is nor afraid to speak out against things that piss her off, rightfully so. And honestly, her comments about Penn are accurate!