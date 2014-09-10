I’ve seen The Shawshank Redemption from start to finish twice. Like many I assume, I’ve seen bits and pieces of it probably 500 times, thanks to TNT’s constant rotation. The movie is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its release this week, and if Ted Turner doesn’t have it somewhere on the TNT schedule then he’s dropped the ball big time. Turner, who bought the film’s production company, Castle Rock Entertainment in 1993, sold the film’s cable broadcast rights to his own network, TNT, in 1997, and has since made the movie the network’s most-played film ever. It’s seemingly playing on the network about “every five minutes,” said director Frank Darabont.
It’s that constant rotation that helps make up a big chunk of Warner Brothers’ $1.5 billion profits from television-licensing fees, and consistently rank the film among IMDB voters as the best movie ever. There’s also the movie’s powerful message that no matter how bad things get, there’s always hope. Tim Robbins believes that’s what resonates so well with viewers.
“It’s something to do with the idea that everyone wants to believe there is a place for them on the beach at Zihuatanejo,” Robbins said. Most people have some part of their life that feels like a prison, a trap, he added. The affection for “Shawshank” is the eternal hope that “whatever you’re trapped in, you can find that warm place in the sun.”
To celebrate Andy Dufresne’s crawl to freedom through 500 yards of filth, here’s some trivia into how the movie came together and the difficulties of acting alongside a crow. Oh, and that tunnel of filth — it was chocolate syrup.
I will now re-read this post every time it pops up on the front page & catch glimpses of it every time I scroll through the article headlines.
I will now re-read this post every time the movie plays on TBS or TNT.
Here it is again, nearly 2 years later.
Wouldn’t it be funny if Alfonso Freeman sounded like Mike Tyson?
No
Over rated idiocy.
How the fuck did he dig a 50 tunnel into a wall that was only two feet wide?
Only the dumbest of the Ignoratti are into this film.
“A 50 tunnel into a wall that was only two feet wide.”
I’m still having a hard time picturing this…
Overrated is one word, dipfuck. You amaze me with your consistently awful opinions. I see you hate on a lot of really good and funny stuff, in this tone like you know what the fuck you’re talking about, but I’ve never once heard you say something positive. So, tell me, what DO you like?
Anyone who would willfully use a word like “Ignoratti”, which isn’t a real word or even a thing, is a fucking bucket of douche.
How do you know the wall’s two feet wide? Andy has the last cell on his block!
Dickhead troll is a dickhead.
He didn’t dig a 50 ft tunnel, he dug into the sewer line.
@Shurlock Ventriloquist is a rotten motherfucker. He was rooting for Percy Whitmore during the Green Mile!
@MagSeven The cheese done slid off his cracker.
Read the story, and get an informed option – Andy only digs about 10 feet, and hits the sewer main.
A selection of his best recent comments include:
“hack”
“weak”
“this film is pure feces”
“the show is pure shit”
All I can think of right now is the critic from the Simpsons “It stinks, it stinks, it stinks… Yes Mr. Shurlock, everything stinks.”
Nice piece–love the factoids.
A factoid is something that isn’t true, but is presented as such.
These are categorically not factoids.
Thank god.
The movie is set in Maine, not Ohio. I don’t know how anybody who’s seen the movie could make that mistake. There are references to Maine throughout the entire film. It was filmed in Ohio, sure. I can’t imagine that has anything to do with the color of Morgan Freeman’s skin.
True that…..Portland.
Thank you, Tim! I created an account just to chime in on this. I haven’t seen the movie in years, but as a Mainer I haven’t forgot Andy inconveniently throwing his gun in the Royal River, visiting banks in my hometown of Portland after escaping, and leaving something for Red under a rock in Buxton. Plus it’s a Stephen King story so how could it not be Maine?
No one gives a shit about Maine.
The great points award goes to @buckypatches
The funny as hell comment award goes to @NotNotLickingToads
I’ve seen this movie at least 500 times and I could watch it 500 more!
but would you walk 500 miles
For a Camel….
ha
ha ha
I could be the man that does that.
I’d walk a mile for a Camel?
People who argue about Pulp Fiction and Forrest Gump as that year’s best picture are idiots.
All three are great movies.
You’re half right, at least….
/still bitter Forrest Gump won
Great movie, but I think we can all agree it needed a lesbian sex scene about halfway through.
For some reason the scissoring scene from South Park popped into my head. What did my liver ever do to you?
This exact article is on Wikipac without credit.
Duh. Uproxx is outsourced now. Didn’t you get the memo?
This is on AMC right now. In fact, it’s the only channel showing it this month. I rather like the story notes feature.
Yes. I watched it too, and enjoyed the Story Note feature. This one made me laugh.
“To ensure that no animals were harmed, the ASPCA was on set. They insisted that they use a wax worm that died of natural causes” when Brooks fed Jake the worm that Andy gave him during his first meal.
goo.gl/caL1SD use firefox or chrome to see full movie but attention you must complete an offer to unlock page . Good film with great actors . Enjoy it .
Shurlock never heard of suspending belief.Enjoy don’t question you miserable git