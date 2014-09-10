I’ve seen The Shawshank Redemption from start to finish twice. Like many I assume, I’ve seen bits and pieces of it probably 500 times, thanks to TNT’s constant rotation. The movie is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its release this week, and if Ted Turner doesn’t have it somewhere on the TNT schedule then he’s dropped the ball big time. Turner, who bought the film’s production company, Castle Rock Entertainment in 1993, sold the film’s cable broadcast rights to his own network, TNT, in 1997, and has since made the movie the network’s most-played film ever. It’s seemingly playing on the network about “every five minutes,” said director Frank Darabont.

It’s that constant rotation that helps make up a big chunk of Warner Brothers’ $1.5 billion profits from television-licensing fees, and consistently rank the film among IMDB voters as the best movie ever. There’s also the movie’s powerful message that no matter how bad things get, there’s always hope. Tim Robbins believes that’s what resonates so well with viewers.

“It’s something to do with the idea that everyone wants to believe there is a place for them on the beach at Zihuatanejo,” Robbins said. Most people have some part of their life that feels like a prison, a trap, he added. The affection for “Shawshank” is the eternal hope that “whatever you’re trapped in, you can find that warm place in the sun.”

To celebrate Andy Dufresne’s crawl to freedom through 500 yards of filth, here’s some trivia into how the movie came together and the difficulties of acting alongside a crow. Oh, and that tunnel of filth — it was chocolate syrup.