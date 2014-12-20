All The ‘Anchorman’ Lines You Know You’re Still Using Everyday

Anchorman is arguably the most quoted since Caddyshack, which is to say that it’s pretty much damned near impossible to go a day without hearing one of your friends spouting off a piece of borrowed dialogue. So here, I’ve gathered all of the Anchorman quotes you’re likely to hear people using everyday conversation. Feel free to debate as long as you stay classy…
“You stay classy, San Diego.” — Ron Burgundy
“Milk was a bad choice.” — Ron Burgundy
“You know I don’t speak Spanish.” — Ron Burgundy
“Why don’t you go back to your home on whore island.” — Ron Burgundy
“I’m in a glass case of emotion.” — Ron Burgundy
“She has beautiful eyes, and her hair smells like cinnamon.” — Ron Burgundy
“You look like a blueberry.” — Veronica Corningstone
“I would like to extend to you an invitation to the pants party.” — Brick Tamland
“Stings the nostrils…”
Brian I’m going to be honest, that smells like pure gasoline.
“Anchorman is arguably the most quoted since Caddyshack”
Arguably the most quoted what since Caddyshack?
@jmacqueen – Since Anchorman is a movie and Caddyshack is a movie, I would say your safe to assume he’s talking about them both being movies.
There’s being pedantic and then there’s just being stupid. Extrapolate from the information you’re given in future. ;-)
Dumb & Dumber and Pulp Fiction would like to tastefully disagree with that quote.
You’re right. It’s pretty ignorant of me to ask for the opening sentence of the article to be correct.
Apologies all around.
“Smells like bigfoots dick!”
\
smells like a used diaper filled with indian food!
“Where’d you get those clothes? At the….. Toilet Store?”
i use this way more often than i should.
every time someone asks where i got something and i forgot.
@stevehandjobs : glad I’m not alone
Gonna get crapped on for this, but I didn’t like this movie. Didn’t laugh once. After the first 40 minutes, the wife & I looked at each other, and we turned it off. And I mean, I like Will Ferrell.
Might give it another chance, but I dunno…
I didn’t like it the first time I watched it. I enjoyed it much more the second time. I recommend a second watch.
I didnt like Napoleon Dynamite (sp) I’ve only watched it once though.
I think a big part of it is that I don’t find Steve Carrel funny at all.
The human torch was denied a bank loan
You use the giant boner as the banner pic then don’t use the “Don’t act like you’re not impressed!”
“I immediately regret this decision!”
You’re about to be in DEAD PLACE!
Como estan, bitches!!!