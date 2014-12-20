All The ‘Anchorman’ Lines You Know You’re Still Using Everyday

12.20.14 4 years ago 20 Comments
Anchorman is arguably the most quoted since Caddyshack, which is to say that it’s pretty much damned near impossible to go a day without hearing one of your friends spouting off a piece of borrowed dialogue. So here, I’ve gathered all of the Anchorman quotes you’re likely to hear people using everyday conversation. Feel free to debate as long as you stay classy…

“You stay classy, San Diego.” — Ron Burgundy

“Milk was a bad choice.” — Ron Burgundy

“You know I don’t speak Spanish.” — Ron Burgundy

“Why don’t you go back to your home on whore island.” — Ron Burgundy

“I’m in a glass case of emotion.” — Ron Burgundy

“She has beautiful eyes, and her hair smells like cinnamon.” — Ron Burgundy

“You look like a blueberry.” — Veronica Corningstone

“I would like to extend to you an invitation to the pants party.” — Brick Tamland

