The Riddler is arguably Bruce Wayne’s second most famous adversary (after the Joker, all 17 of them), even though he’s only appeared in one big-screen Batman movie. That’s one less than Two-Face. But for the first time since Jim Carrey wore the green question mark suit in 1995’s Batman Forever, the Riddler will menace Gotham in The Batman.

This time, “Edward Nigma” will be played by There Will Be Blood actor Paul Dano, who has a very different take on the character than Carrey did. There will be far less buffoonery. The Batman kept the Riddler’s look a mystery until a recent trailer, and even then, he’s only on screen to f*ck with the Dark Knight for a few seconds. But if you’re craving more Riddler content, take a look at one of the new posters for The Batman.

See it? Look beyond the stubble. Enhance!

As someone who still thinks about the scene from the otherwise-unmemorable superhero movie The Phantom where some dude has his eye pierced while looking through a microscope, I hope this doesn’t mean that the Riddler will mess with Batman’s eyes. Even the Joker would think that’s too twisted.

Warner Bros. also released a poster focusing on the Bat and the Cat.

The Batman, which also stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin, opens in theaters on March 4.