Jim Carrey Explains How Much Tommy Lee Jones Hated Him During ‘Batman Forever’

Jim Carrey went on The Howard Stern Show yesterday to promote Dumb And Dumber To and relay odd stories about seeing things in the desert and method acting as Andy Kaufman. But more importantly, he directly addressed some old rumors about tension between him and Tommy Lee Jones when they played The Riddler and Two-Face in Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever.
The film came out in 1995, just one year after Carrey accomplished something that may never be repeated. The year before, Dumb And Dumber had grossed $16M in its opening weekend and $247M during its theatrical run. The movie opened against Cobb starring Tommy Lee Jones as the titular absurdly-racist, cantankerous, impotent Georgia Peach, a movie which pulled in less than $64,000 its opening weekend and grossed under a million in theaters. The box-office competition may have set a sour tone for what came next.
Carrey explains his first meeting with Jones at the 55-minute mark in the video above. Here’s the interesting bit, partially transcribed by Fashionstyle with corrections and additions made by us.
“I was really looking forward to working with Tommy, because he’s a fantastic actor, and he still is to me. I love him, I mean he’s amazing, but he was a little crusty. He was a little crusty. Sometimes that Rhodes Scholarship is more of a weapon than an asset.
“I think he was just a little freaked out because Dumb and Dumber came out on the same weekend as Cobb, and Cobb was his big swing for the fences and that didn’t work out and that freaked him out a bit.
“I walked into a restaurant the night before our big scene in The Riddler’s lair. [The maître d informed Carrey that Tommy Lee Jones was also in the restaurant.]
“I went up to say hi [to Jones] and the blood drained from his face, in such a way that I realized that I had become the face of his pain or something. He got up, kind of shaking and hugged me and said ‘I hate you. I really don’t like you.’ And I was like ‘Wow, okay. Well, what’s going on man?’ And he said, ‘I cannot sanction your buffoonery.’ […] I said, ‘I think this part requires that the tone of this thing is kind of childlike evil and stuff, and I think you might have trouble there, so I wish you the best.'” [emphasis ours]
Yes. I’m sure that’s exactly what Carrey said in the moment. It’s certainly not what he later wished he’d said instead of backing away slowly because you do not want to be around Tommy Lee Jones when he goes full Tommy Lee Jones.
He’s so not sanctioning our buffoonery right now.
On an even more awesome note, at the end of the interview, Stern joked that Jones gave Dumb And Dumber To “zero stars and said ‘f*ck you’.”
Carrey replied, “I hope Cobb 2 isn’t coming out.”
Via CBM and Fashionstyle
Cobb was a great movie
more likely he was upset about being in Batman Forever
imagine walking into a role that puts you out of your element to the point where you need to be chartoonish, and your working across of a natural… the roles would of been reversed if these were Chris Nolan’s “007 dresses as batman” flicks.
Oh look, another contrarian dipshit who hates Nolan’s Batman films. Take your tired schtick back to Slate.
Never said i hated then, every director puts their spin, did that title of 007 make you uncomfortable? lol …and yet watching a fantasy character in a forcibly plausible film didn’t even a little?
Neat, I have something in common with Tommy Lee Jones. I also hated Jim Carrey in that film. And every other actor in it, really.
Batman Forever: So bad, even Satan hates it.
Val Kilmer wasn’t all that bad in it.
Batman Forever was by far the worst of the four. At least Batman and Robin was funbad….Batman Forever tried to be serious and just sucked every available dick.
I thought Drew Barrymore was pretty good.
Lauren Holly was so fucking hot, though.
Wait. What movie are y’all referring to?
as bad as it was it foretold the future for sure when it comes to technology, sure dream readers are not on shelves yet but they do exsist…till then apple will be you designated zombie maker.
also, Drew
I like when people speculate about someone’s attitudes or opinions.
“Well, I think what it was is he was all upset because my movie destroyed his. I can’t think of any other reason he could possibly dislike me.”
Because he couldn’t just think you’re an asshole, and he found your movies silly?
Nailed it.
I, for the most part, like Jim Carrey. But let’s not pretend the guy isn’t a total ham that could easily be grating in a normal situation. (like the movie Batman Forever) But seriously, have some class Carrey JEEZ.
Stern asked Carrey though, it’s not like Carrey just brought it up out of the blue.
Well he is an actor, actors are notoriously whiny little fucks about the stupidest things.
@Leapin_Lizards But it’s clearly something he’s contemplated to the point of having an answer (that presupposes his ability to understand the operation of TLJ’s mind).
Yep, TLJ certainly wasn’t a buffoon in that movie. Glad he was the straight man to Carreys shenanigans.
Lol
that movie would of been so much better if they would of let him play TLJ as two face instead of fitting the whole cartoon theme of the film.
Lets be honest, if it weren’t for Batman and Robin everyone would remember how terrible he was as Riddler and hate him accordingly.
Pretty much the same thing I tell people who tell me Forever is a good movie. Had B&R never been made, it would’ve 20 years before another Batman movie instead of 18.
so what your saying is Seal saved Jim C.’s career?
I recently moved into a new apartment. My friends and I have a sort of tradition with gift giving, in that we only shop for each other at thrift stores. The best housewarming present I got was a Chinese Import of Batman Forever on Laserdisc.
So thanks Tommy Lee Jones for sanctioning his buffoonery long enough for me to have that.
Jim Carrey left out the fact that he was talking to Tommy Lee Jones using his butt.
I really want to see the sequel to Cobb now, something that deals with his retirement years.
Cobb 2: The Salad Days.
This joke was CORNY.
You’re such a HAM
You never caesar to amaze, otto man.
That’s EGGxactly what I was thinking.
Olive this thread.
Lettuce stop this before it gets out of hand.
Food
OM: I will sanction your buffoonery.
Both of those dudes seem like they would be really not fun to hang out with. For different reasons, but still.
I actually dug this interview. Comedy is the hardest thing to do and Jim managed to do a bunch of them and they are all quite spectacular. Is he too EST? Sure, but then he wouldn’t be Jim Carrey otherwise. He’s actually a pretty brilliant actor and I hope he gets a role soon like Jerry Lewis did in King of Comedy. That movie may have been Jerry’s finest moment as an artist. I hope Jim gets his version and works with Scorsese or Spielberg, directors who know how to cast against type for maximum effect.
Eastern Standard Time?
I think people forget how heavy a movie like The Truman Show actually is. Plus Carrey was awesome in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.
Truman Show was so good. I liken it to Stranger than Fiction with Will Ferrell. These are actors that are known for their goofy comedy, but can show real depth in the right role.
TLJ was hopelessly miscast as Two Face. (Which falls in line with almost every batman movie, so I guess points for consistency?)
“I can not sanction your buffoonery” is my new catch phrase.
Yeah, that’s going into the rotation immediately.
I love the word ‘sanction’. It actually works both ways.
I guess grumpy cat modeled himself after TLJ..
Why do my comments keep posting under the wrong thread? Apologies!
And grumpy is a girl btw
However bad Carrey was as The Riddler, Sunshine of The Spotless Mind more than makes up for it.
Well, jokes on TLJ. I can accept Carrey’s “baffoonery” in BF since he’s just doing what he’s always done (even at that point in his career), regardless of how it doesn’t belong in a Batman film. Seeing Jones doing wacky is just painful to watch.
“I cannot sanction your buffoonery.” ‘Scuse me, I’m off to make a gif.
Well, is it ready yet?
I’ve always said Kilmer was a great Bruce Wayne, the playboy billionaire who is sort of an ass. But he was terrible as Batman. The movie overall wasn’t terrible just weird considering the incredibly dark tone the first two had.
I had recently rewatched clips of Carrey’s Riddler on YouTube and his performance is best described as “Evil Ace Ventura”, just like Ryan Reynolds played Deadpool in Wolverine Origins as “Evil Van Wilder”.
I’m pretty sure Van Wilder started out as a Deadpool- The College Years script.
Jim Carrey has infinite good will from me because he made Eternal Sunshine, and he is amazing in it.
Dammit i want to give that grumpy TLJ GIF a hug like so much JD on Dr. Cox
I seem to recall an interview where Tommy Lee Jones said he only did Batman Forever because his son was a fan and Two Face was his favorite characters. I’m going to assume his son ended up being a much bigger fan of The Dark Knight.
“Cobb” was one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen. It doesn’t sugarcoat what an awful person Cobb was, yet it also tried to kinda make you feel sorry for him….which is impossible, since who’s pitying Ty Cobb? He was a piece of shit.
nice
Calling Jim Carrey a ham is apt… But I mean yall that movie? Subtle, it ain’t
“I didn’t kill my wife!”
“I don’t care!”- TLJ
Batman Forever is downright watchable compared to what came after that shall not be named.