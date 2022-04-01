This year marks the 60th anniversary of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe’s shocking death, and the circumstances around her fate have always been a mystery. Netflix’s latest documentary hopes to shed some light on the mystery. Though Monroe’s death was originally ruled a suicide, many fans believe that wasn’t the whole story.

The Mystery Of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes takes unheard recordings and phone calls to piece together the complicated life of the talented actress, who starred in almost thirty films during her career, which was cut short at the age of 36.

From executive producer Chris Smith and directed by Emma Cooper, the documentary promises to touch on every theory, including her alleged involvement with JFK, the FBI, and her infamous drug use. This documentary isn’t to be confused with the upcoming dramatization of Monroe’s life, Blonde, starring Ana de Armas, which is also slated for a Netflix release later this year.

As per the official synopsis:

Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe’s tragic death spawned conspiracies and rumors for decades, often overshadowing her talent and shrewdness. By piecing together her final weeks, days, and hours through previously unheard recordings of those who knew her best, the film illuminates more of her glamorous, complicated life, and offers a new perspective on that fateful night

The Mystery Of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes premieres on April 27th on Netflix. Check out the trailer above.