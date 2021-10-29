After taking the action movie genre by storm, The Rock is breaking into a whole new genre — which, okay, still has action in it. The Black Adam star is reportedly teaming up with Jumanji director Jake Kasdan for an all new holiday film for Amazon that was, at one point, titled Red One. Apparently, that title may change, but The Rock’s involvement will not. He’s now set to deliver the holiday blockbuster that already has “make me a franchise” on its Christmas list. Via Deadline:

The movie is billed as a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe within the holiday genre. The hope here is that this concept will reach beyond a tentpole movie, across multiple industries and businesses in the Amazon fold. The pic aims to shoot in 2022 with a 2023 holiday release.

The holiday film is yet another project from The Rock’s Seven Bucks Production, which already has the action star barreling onto Netflix in November with the action spy film, Red Notice, starring Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

In the meantime, the wrestler turned actor is currently hard at work on post-production for his DC Comics debut when Black Adam smashes into theaters next summer. The Rock showed off a small preview during DC FanDome, and if you’ve ever wanted to see him disintegrate people with bursts of lightning while he effortlessly lifts them off the ground, Black Adam has you covered. Definitely lots of that happening.

