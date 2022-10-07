At some point in a celebrity’s career, they may or may not be asked if they would run for some sort of political office. It’s weird, yes, but it happens a lot! And sometimes it even goes too far. But when stars are constantly praised and idolized, it makes sense that they would want to be even more powerful and get involved in the government. Even though Dwayne The Rock Johnson potentially harnesses enough power to run not only the country but the world, it seems like he does not want to do it!

The former pro-wrestler/actor/pancake aficionado was recently asked if he would consider running for office, probably due to the leadership skills he learned while filming Jumanji. While Johnson has expressed interest in running in the past, his priorities have shifted, and it seems like he wants to focus on his family.

“It’s off the table. Yes. It is off the table,” Johnson told CBS when asked about running for president. “I will say this because it requires a B-side to this. I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives.”

Actor and international star Dwayne @TheRock Johnson has been seriously talked about as a potential candidate for president – and it was talk he didn’t outright dismiss – until now. Johnson tells @thattracysmith he is ruling out a run for president & more this "Sunday Morning." pic.twitter.com/38DltxUFej — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) October 7, 2022

Johnson added that working in Hollywood is already tough enough due to being away from his family and he wouldn’t want to go that route. “I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years in my first daughter’s…Growing up in this critical age at this critical time in their life, and that’s what the presidency will do. So my number one priority is my daughters.”

Even though he doesn’t want to be president, Johnson is open to the idea of being a CEO. “Sure, CEO sounds great. But the number one thing I wanna be is daddy. That’s it.” Does that mean opening a restaurant is off the table?

(Via Variety)