Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hasn’t done any “serious” acting since… Pain and Gain maybe? He hasn’t needed to: franchise-building blockbusters like Fast Five and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle made him one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, if not the biggest, and he didn’t feel the urge to try more challenging fare. But following the underwhelming box office performance of Black Adam, The Rock is ready to “make films that matter,” beginning with The Smashing Machine.

Directed by Benny Safdie, the A24 film finds The Rock playing real-life mixed martial artist Mark Kerr, who struggled with substance abuse before retiring from the sport. “Dwayne and Benny are singular talents, and their shared vision for Mark’s inspiring story is electrifying. We are deeply honored to have their trust as collaborators in bringing this incredibly special project to life,” A24 executive Noah Sacco said when The Smashing Machine was announced.

On Tuesday, A24 released the first image from The Smashing Machine. It took me a few seconds before realizing, holy sh*t, that’s The Rock in the ring (and Emily Blunt!). The muscles probably should have been the giveaway.