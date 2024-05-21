Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hasn’t done any “serious” acting since… Pain and Gain maybe? He hasn’t needed to: franchise-building blockbusters like Fast Five and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle made him one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, if not the biggest, and he didn’t feel the urge to try more challenging fare. But following the underwhelming box office performance of Black Adam, The Rock is ready to “make films that matter,” beginning with The Smashing Machine.
Directed by Benny Safdie, the A24 film finds The Rock playing real-life mixed martial artist Mark Kerr, who struggled with substance abuse before retiring from the sport. “Dwayne and Benny are singular talents, and their shared vision for Mark’s inspiring story is electrifying. We are deeply honored to have their trust as collaborators in bringing this incredibly special project to life,” A24 executive Noah Sacco said when The Smashing Machine was announced.
On Tuesday, A24 released the first image from The Smashing Machine. It took me a few seconds before realizing, holy sh*t, that’s The Rock in the ring (and Emily Blunt!). The muscles probably should have been the giveaway.
First look at Benny Safdie’s THE SMASHING MACHINE starring @TheRock and Emily Blunt. pic.twitter.com/GVC2XIHwGV
Below, you’ll find reactions to The Rock’s unrecognizable look (it’s the hair)
That’s The Rock?! https://t.co/5D9cAVRk2l pic.twitter.com/cjVF8bJr92
— Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) May 21, 2024
Transformative facial prosthetics, Best Actor Oscar, and future 48th President of the United States—all in just four years. Just like Young Rock predicted!😮 https://t.co/uF8fNfQDQK
— Jason (@jasonosia) May 21, 2024
Wow, @TheRock going full @JohnCena here because I can't see him! https://t.co/5bbvmNMZ0f
— Matt Rodriguez (@ImMattRodriguez) May 21, 2024
Do you know how strong your prosthetics have to be to make The Rock look unrecognizable? https://t.co/27CFwAjOv5
— Gino Zarrillo (@GinoZarrillo) May 21, 2024
If Safdie can get a performance out of the Rock I will be there https://t.co/5bblPFMBEm
— Ben Henry (@Ben_Bang) May 21, 2024
Dwayne going for the transformative role. I dig it. https://t.co/DgPP7ydDLL
— Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) May 21, 2024
The Rock might actually…. cook https://t.co/sOxbXyUonO
— Advit (@advitwake) May 21, 2024
Two-time Oscar winner Kazu Hiro (DARKEST HOUR, BOMBSHELL, MAESTRO) is the prosthetic makeup designer on this. https://t.co/KwHe2aVdZq
— Johnny Sobczak (@JohnnySobczak) May 21, 2024
Wow. Unrecognizable https://t.co/jBoy0kQ72q
— jonathan friedman (@jonfriedman) May 21, 2024
I’m getting angry that I can’t tell if that’s actually The Rock or not. https://t.co/alohMGLbow
— Alen (@feedthemachine9) May 21, 2024
what the fuck he’s really coming for that oscar never in my lifetime i saw THIS coming https://t.co/qj9cEPKsyq
— darren (@dbnfilms) May 21, 2024
In the same interview where he talked about making movies that “matter,” The Rock also expressed that he’s not done with blockbusters, “but there’s a time and a place for them. I’m at this point in my career where I want more. And I don’t mean I want more box office. I mean I want more humanity. And that is why Benny Safdie is the perfect, collaborative, hungry partner for me.”
The Smashing Machine does not have a release date yet.