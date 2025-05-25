Glen Powell is now headlining a reboot directed by Edgar Wright (Ant-Man, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World), and anticipation is running high for what this pair will bring to the table for Paramount Pictures. Let’s make like Glen and hit the ground sprinting on what to expect from the next The Running Man.

The Running Man was part of Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘s long-running streak of one-liner laden, 1980s guilty pleasures. ‘Twas also an era of dystopian, technology-fueled tales, and this project fit right in between the first two The Terminator films. And although Paul Michael Glaser’s adaptation of a Stephen King novel (written under the Richard Bachman pseudonym) differed from the book, it was no less unsettling in its own way.

Plot

As viewers of the 1987 Schwarzenegger movie already know, that film followed protagonist Ben Richards (also the Powell role) becoming a contestant on a Games Network TV show to buy medicine for his sick child. In 2025, that setup might carry even more resonance, although Wright has heavily suggested (and we previously had a hunch on this topic) that his version will not show Richards crashing an airplane into headquarters in a blaze of glory/defiance. That original movie ending, obviously, would not fly so well in a post 9/11 environment.

Wright’s biggest clue on that topic arrives with a SLIGHTLY SPOILERY Instagram photo (if you choose to view it), and regardless of that presumable change, there will be more tweaks to come. Wright previously told Happy Sad Confused podcast’s Josh Horowitz that he thought the Schwarzenegger movie was alright, “but I like the book more,” and “Nobody’s done that book.” Hint hint.

More tidbits dropped at this year’s The Running Man presentation at CinemaCon, where Powell was revealed to be doing plenty of literal running in this reboot. He also referred to advice that his Top Gun: Maverick co-star gave him, according to Variety: “‘Film yourself running as soon as possible. You don’t look as cool as you think.’ And we did.”

Powell further emphasized, “I’m not trying to be Tom Cruise” (which our own Josh Kurp recently called and accurately so), “but I will say I learned so much from him on how to properly do an action movie.” The Twisters star did, as Deadline relays, loads of his own practical stunts and feels that “it really works for the audience. Because you know when you’re falling and you’re hitting the ground and you’re really doing it, the audience feels that.”

A first look at movie footage further (also via Deadline) revealed that Colman Domingo portrays the game show’s emcee, Bobby Thompson, who is seen exclaiming, “The thrill of the hunt! Can you feel it?! This is America goddamit and we don’t put up with no bullsh*t,” to which Powell followed up with “I’m still here, you sh*teaters!” So there.

Cast

Sorry, Sydney Sweeney will not appear in this film as previously rumored.

Powell will be joined by Colman Domingo (as the emcee/host), Josh Brolin (as a network executive, Dan Killian), Katy O’Brian, Lee Pace, William H. Macy, and Michael Cera.

Variety emphasized that Domingo’s emcee will have additional “razzle dazzle, a bit more showmanship” than in the first movie, and he “serves a function for entertainment. It’s like leaning into all the things that we see now, reality television” as compared to the Arnold movie.

Is Katy gonna kick some Glenn Powell ass as a fellow contestant? Maybe.