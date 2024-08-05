Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s on-screen (and off-screen!) flirtatious chemistry was palpable enough to make Anyone But You a sleeper box office hit. Are they running it back for a different kind of movie?

World of Reel reports that Sweeney is “being eyed” to join Powell in The Running Man, director Edgar Wright’s remake of the 1987 dystopian game show thriller that gave us immortal lines like “here is Subzero, now plain zero.” Powell is taking over for Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead role, while Sweeney would presumably play María Conchita Alonso’s Amber.

For now, Sweeney’s casting is just a rumor, but her schedule is pretty open other than a biopic of boxer Christy Martin and — assuming it actually happens — season 3 of Euphoria.

Powell is officially attached, however, and the Twisters star was recently asked by IndieWire how he got involved with The Running Man. “We’ve been going back and forth on script stuff, and it’s so fun. The world that Edgar’s developed on this thing is just outrageous. It’s so good. And really, we’re just both such big fans of the Stephen King book, and it’s going to be a great character,” he said. “I’m so fired up about it. But I searched my email, and I searched Edgar Wright in my email, and it came up: I had a wish list of directors that I wanted to work with in 2008 when I moved out to LA that I sent my agent at the time — and Edgar Wright is literally number one.”

Powell added, “The fact that I get to work with him right now is just so damn cool.”

The Running Man remake does not have a release date, but the original takes place between 2017 and 2019. So, in a way, we’ve been living The Running Man for the last few years. The movie is like a rerun.

