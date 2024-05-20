The most talked-about film of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival isn’t Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Horizon: An American Saga, or even Francis Ford Coppola’s long-in-the-works Megalopolis. It’s The Substance.

Directed by Coralie Fargeat (blood-soaked action thriller Revenge), the body horror film is about a product called The Substance, which “generates another you,” according to the official festival synopsis. “A new, younger, more beautiful, more perfect, you. And there’s only one rule: You share time. One week for you. One week for the new you. Seven days each. A perfect balance. Easy. Right? If you respect the balance… what could possibly go wrong?”

The Substance is being praised for its subversiveness, shocking finale, and stunning lead performances from Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, who have several full-frontal nude scenes. Following the Cannes premiere, the film received anywhere from a 9- to 11- to 13-minute standing ovation. The festival really should hire someone whose entire job is timing the ovations.