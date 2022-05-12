Forty-two years after taking an arrow through the throat on a dusty bunk bed, Kevin Bacon is returning to a campsite with a killer on the loose. They/Them, with an emphasis on the SLASH, stars Bacon as the head of Camp Whistler, a gay conversion resort for queer and trans kids. While they’re protecting themselves from Bacon and his methods of stuffing them back into the closet, bodies start piling up. Like Sleepaway Camp meets Sleepaway Camp.

It’s the directorial debut of John Logan, the screenwriter best known for the serial killer film Gladiator, psychodrama The Aviator, and home invasion thriller Skyfall. The ensemble cast of concerned parents and teens includes Anna Chlumsky, Carrie Preston, Theo Germaine, Austin Crute, Monique Kim, Anna Lore, Cooper Koch, and Darwin del Fabro.

“THEY/THEM has been germinating within me my whole life,” Logan said in a statement. “I’ve loved horror movies as long as I can remember, I think because monsters represent ‘the other’ and as gay kid I felt a powerful sense of kinship with those characters who were different, outlawed, or forbidden. I wanted to make a movie that celebrates queerness, with characters that I never saw when I was growing up. When people walk away from the movie, I hope they’re going to remember the incredible love that these kids have for each other and how that love needs to be protected and celebrated.”

They/Them debuts on Peacock August 5th.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)