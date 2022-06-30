The Thor: Love and Thunder editing room was not kind to the cast of Game of Thrones.

Lena Headey, who played Cersei Lannister on the HBO series, was cut from the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, resulting in a $1.5 million lawsuit by her former-agency, Troika.

Variety reports that “Troika, which re-branded as YMU in 2020, claims Headey owes the agency at least $500,000 — equivalent to 7% of her fee — for her earnings on the Marvel movie,” as well as $300,000 for the film 9 Bullets and another $650,000 for the scrapped Showtime series Rita.

It’s unclear who Headey was going to play in Thor: Love and Thunder, but we know her on-screen Lannister sibling, Peter Dinklage, was going to reprise his Avengers: Infinity War role as Eitri until his part was also axed.

In an interview with Prensaescenario, Christian Bale spilled that “I got to work with Peter Dinklage” on Love and Thunder, but “that’s not in the final film. The Gorr the God Butcher actor also appeared with Jeff Goldblum,” but he’s not in the final film either… A lot of stuff ends up on the cutting room floor even though it is beautiful brilliant stuff.”

It’s about time the Lannisters got a taste of their own Red Wedding medicine with all these cuts.

Thor: Love and Thunder comes out on July 8.

