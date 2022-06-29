George Clooney and Julia Roberts are reunited for the first time since 2016’s Money Monster, a real film I did not just makeup. The dynamic duo became an iconic one due to their sparkling, intense and funny chemistry in 2001’s Ocean’s 11, and now they’re back at it in the upcoming romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise.

Here’s the film’s official description, from Universal Studios:

Academy Award® winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made. From Working Title, Smokehouse Pictures and Red Om Films, Ticket to Paradise is a romantic comedy about the sweet surprise of second chances.

Ticket To Paradise also stars Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, and Lucas Bravo. It is expected to come to theaters on October 21. The film was directed by Ol Parker, the genius behind 2018’s smash hit Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. If that film is any indication of what’s to come from Ticket To Paradise, we’re in good hands. The man simply knows how to direct a vacation movie, although this one might not include George Clooney and Julia Roberts embracing on a boat while people are singing ABBA’s “Dancing Queen.”