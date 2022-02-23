Tom Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP who’s married to a supermodel. He seemingly has it all, including hundreds of millions of dollars in his bank account, but you know, deep down, it bugs him that the acting role he’s most “known for” is the Entourage movie. That will not do for a perfectionist like Tom Brady. He’s not even the most distinguished Tom Brady on IMDb (shout out to the Tom Brady who wrote the Rob Schneider vehicles, The Hot Chick and The Animal). But now that he’s retired, he has plenty of time to focus on his Hollywood career, beginning with a road trip comedy starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field (!).

Brady will produce and act in 80 for Brady, which “tells of four best-friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their quarterback hero, Tom Brady, play, and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The movie was inspired by a real-life story — and speaking of being inspired, I’m inspired by the casting of Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno, and Field as the four friends. They’re, collectively, the Tom Brady of actresses in their 70s, 80s, and 90s. 80 for Brady, which does not have a release date, better make more money than American Underdog. And if (when) it does, that would be the second time that Brady triumphed over Kurt Warner.

