If Tom Cruise won an Oscar for his respect the c*ck performance in Magnolia, would there be a Top Gun: Maverick? That question was posed by Ethan Hawke, who believes that Cruise “kind of seems like he gave up on chasing approval from the industry and just did his own thing” after he lost to The Cider House Rules star Michael Caine at the 72nd Academy Awards. “That’s probably a good thing for him, but sometimes I wish they gave him more prizes for Magnolia so that he had done it again.”

Cruise has been nominated for three Oscars — twice for Best Actor (Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguire) and once for Best Supporting Actor (Magnolia) — but never won. His shirtless Top Gun co-star Glen Powell hopes that changes this year.

“I think Tom deserves a Best Actor nomination for sure,” he told Yahoo Entertainment. “I watched Tom deliver a completely authentic, heartbreaking, and layered performance in that movie. And in addition to that, he was producing, coaching all the other actors how to act in planes and sleeping in the editing room! I mean, this guy does it all. If there’s one person that deserves his due on the movie, it’s Tom and I hope that Academy sees that. The movie is impressive on so many levels, but it all starts and ends with Tom.”

If Cruise gets snubbed for Best Actor, he’ll have to settle for a Best Picture nomination.

