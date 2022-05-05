Tom Cruise Top Gun Maverick
Getty Image
Did Tom Cruise Really Fly Himself To The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ World Premiere (In A Total Tom Cruise Move)?

As expected, Top Gun: Maverick contains a wealth of dazzling aerial sequences. Tom Cruise is also known to dangle from helicopters for random movie stunts here and there, so it would make sense that he’d get a little stunt-happy while arriving to the premiere in San Diego, California. Page Six is reporting that Tom touched down on the USS Midway aircraft carrier in a chopper before opening the door and casually strolling out like a sharp dressed man. As one does.

From the looks of the above photo and this video caption from The Hollywood Reporter, he did the honors himself. Take a look and see what you believe.

There’s some debate in the Twitter comments about whether there were other pilots in the aircraft with Tom (who is, in fact, licensed), so take it all as you will. And yep, it sure looks like he had help, but does that really matter too much?

Tom Cruise Top Gun Maverick Premiere
Getty Image

Enjoy the movie magic, people. And one thing is very certain: Tom, long after he fancied the idea of a Top Gun sequel to be irresponsible, is feeling the need for speed once more. And after years of pandemic delays, he’s finally back in action for a red carpet affair. He must be so chuffed to see this happen.

We’re only a few weeks away from the movie landing in theaters, so we can see Maverick and Val Kilmer’s Iceman in action again, although there’s no telling how much we will actually see if Kilmer in this movie. Yet Admiral “Iceman” Tom Kazanzky is the guy who summoned Pete “Maverick” Mitchell back to the Top Gun program. And before too long, we’ll also see Tom land in Cannes for the first time in 30 years.

Top Gun: Maverick (which also stars Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Miles Teller) arrives in U.S. theaters on May 27.

(Via Page Six & The Hollywood Reporter)

