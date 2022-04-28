Are you feeling the need for speed, too? Literal years of pandemic delays for Top Gun: Maverick are nearly over. Only one month remains before the sequel brings Tom Cruise’s protagonist back into the realm of Val Kilmer’s Admiral “Iceman” Tom Kazanzky, and apparently, Iceman is the reason why Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s been summoned back to the program. The sequel will likewise send Tom back to Cannes for the first time in three decades.

Before that happens, a little volleyball action came to CinemaCon, where Maverick apparently thrilled the crowd. The movie also stars Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Miles Teller (as the son of Maverick’s late bud, Nick “Goose” Bradshaw). Ghosts from the 1980s and Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” will (according to Gaga) hold “multiple layers… spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in.” That song presumably steps into the shoes of Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away” from the original movie, and overall, the film sounds like a raging success.

In fact, critic Eric Sneider calls it “the perfect blockbuster.” He added, “Not only did it feature dazzling aerial combat sequences, but I actually cried, it’s that emotional. And call me crazy, but I humbly predict that it WILL land a Best Picture nod next year. It’s not just THAT good, it’s VERY good.”

TOP GUN: MAVERICK is the perfect blockbuster. Not only did it feature dazzling aerial combat sequences, but I actually cried, it’s that emotional. And call me crazy, but I humbly predict that it WILL land a Best Picture nod next year. It’s not just THAT good, it’s VERY good. 😉 — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) April 28, 2022

From there, there’s a lot of promises that fans will be “blown away” by the “killer” aerial scenes and emotions that run high throughout the project.

Absolutely loved #TopGunMaverick. Blown away by the cinematography and flying scenes and of course @TomCruise’s performance. Rest of the cast was great with special props to @Miles_Teller and @glenpowell. This is the kind of movie you want to see on the biggest screen possible. pic.twitter.com/PIfs2aGi2v — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 28, 2022

Top Gun Maverick is going to completely blow away fans of the original and may even make some new ones along the way. Truthfully, even though the plot is very dependent on that of the original, I found the film to be better than the original in almost every way. #TopGunMaverick pic.twitter.com/t7P4VLxMeU — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) April 28, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick: Just because something is predictable doesn’t make it any less satisfying. It has a near-identical structure to the original, but with some added drama between Maverick and Goose’s son. Absolutely killer air action. It’s exactly what fans will want. — Ben Pearson (@benpears) April 28, 2022

#TopGunMaverick offers interesting parables for Tom Cruise asserting his movie star dominance in a changing industry, and some strong aerial footage. Alas, it's otherwise a deeply generic/formulaic follow-up that's dependent on "80s hit = cultural myth" nostalgia. #Cinemacon2022 pic.twitter.com/ROSKTVZZ33 — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) April 28, 2022

#TopGunMaverick is a profound cinematic experience and easily the best film of the year. What Kosinski, @chrismcquarrie, @eddiehamilton and of course @TomCruise have accomplished is epic and intimate, heart stopping and heartbreaking. However good you think it’ll be, it’s better. pic.twitter.com/gZ75xQYxDs — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) April 28, 2022

Yes. So much yes. #TopGunMaverick is a masterful adrenaline rush. Tom Cruise is our greatest movie star. This delivers EVERYTHING you want in a blockbuster. Aerial scenes are jaw dropping. Character work is fantastic. Pure action with massive heart. A must see! pic.twitter.com/c8WvoInUze — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) April 28, 2022

One word: Wow! #TopGunMaverick is absolutely terrific in every conceivable way. The action & flying is crazy intense & continually changes & evolves. You’re on the edge of your seat. I was not prepared for how emotional it was, too. The crowd cheered a dozen times. It’s real deal pic.twitter.com/G1dacuZctz — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 28, 2022

Gaga gets some lip service along the way, too.

Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand is a total banger and closes out #TopGunMaverick on a high note. — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) April 28, 2022

Can confirm that @ladygaga 's #TopGunMaverick song is a total bop and I cannot wait to hear the full thing. — Lauren Huff (@_LaurenHuff) April 28, 2022

Also for those wondering, @ladygaga’s #TopGunMaverick new single is divine. It plays over the closing credits/curtain call (very much like the first movie) and brings home the emotion of finale. Like everything else with this movie, it’s note perfect. pic.twitter.com/Vb7ZBTgrRD — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) April 28, 2022

#TopGunMaverick easily lives up to its name and is without a doubt the best movie release this year! Tom Cruise did amazing as expected. Also Lady GaGa's song #HoldMyHand closed the movie flawlessly! — day 🦆 (@monsterzenX) April 28, 2022

And yes, thank goodness for “shirtless beach volleyball” and the return of Kenny Loggins. It’s almost “Danger Zone” time, people!

#TopGunMaverick nails it. Huge, emotional, LOUD Hollywood moviemaking at its most rah-rah ridiculousness. Shirtless beach football, Kenny Loggins, Val Kilmer, final 30 minutes of pure action. Also extremely interesting geopolitical angle I’ll have to get into later… #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/OrNW1VAYd2 — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) April 28, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick arrives in U.S. theaters on May 27.